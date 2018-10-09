FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 1:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. top court rebuffs appeal of Kavanaugh ruling nixing climate rule

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned aside appeals of a 2017 lower court ruling by its newest justice, Brett Kavanaugh, that struck down an environmental rule imposed under former President Barack Obama regulating a potent greenhouse gas linked to climate change.

The court declined to hear the appeals by an environmental group and companies that supported the 2015 rule that had limited hydrofluorocarbons, which are used in a variety of products including spray cans and air conditioners. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

