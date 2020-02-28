Westlaw News
February 28, 2020 / 12:13 AM / a few seconds ago

9th Circuit again rules prior pay cannot justify sex-based pay gap

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court in California on Thursday ruled for the second time that employers cannot use workers’ salary histories to justify gender-based pay disparities, after its first decision on the issue was vacated by the U.S. Supreme Court because one of the judges died before it was published.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ en banc ruling was a victory for math consultant Aileen Rizo, who in a 2014 lawsuit accused her employer, Fresno County, of paying her less than men who performed similar work.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Vpl0ER


