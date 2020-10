FILE PHOTO: General view of the United States Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court said on Friday it will take up a long-running legal dispute over whether the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) can loosen U.S. media ownership rules.

A federal appeals court has repeatedly thwarted the FCC’s efforts to revise the rules since 2003 in a series of decisions.