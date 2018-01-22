U.S. top court takes up property rights case involving endangered frog

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed hear a bid by Louisiana landowners seeking to limit the federal government’s power to designate private land as critical habitat for endangered species in a case involving a warty amphibian called the dusky gopher frog.

The justices will hear an appeal by the landowners, backed by business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, of a lower court ruling upholding a 2012 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision to include private land where the frog does not currently live as critical habitat, putting limits on future development opportunities.