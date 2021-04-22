U.S. Supreme Court curbs FTC's power to recoup ill-gotten gains

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it more difficult for the Federal Trade Commission to force scam artists and companies that engage in deceptive business practices to return ill-gotten gains obtained from consumers, ruling in favor of a criminally convicted payday lender who challenged the agency.

The 9-0 ruling handed a victory to businessman and racecar driver Scott Tucker, who is serving a prison sentence after being convicted in 2017 on racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering charges - the same conduct at issue in the Supreme Court case. The justices found that the agency overstepped its authority in its practice of seeking court orders to make fraudsters return money improperly obtained from consumers in the form of restitution or disgorgement. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)