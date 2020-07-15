Healthcare
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg discharged from hospital

July 15 (Reuters) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from a Baltimore hospital after being treated for a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said on Wednesday, in the latest health issue for the U.S. Supreme Court’s oldest member.

Ginsburg, 87, returned home and is “doing well,” spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement. Ginsburg underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Tuesday to clean a bile duct stent that was inserted last August, the court said. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

