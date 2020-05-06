Healthcare
May 6, 2020 / 12:38 AM / in an hour

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg recovering after gallbladder treatment

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has had a series of health scares, underwent non-surgical treatment for a gallbladder condition on Tuesday and is “resting comfortably,” a court spokeswoman said.

Ginsburg, 87, had a gallstone that had caused an infection and was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement. Ginsburg is expected to participate in the court’s oral arguments on Wednesday remotely from the hospital.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below