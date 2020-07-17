U.S. Supreme Court's Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer recurrence

July 17 (Reuters) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the U.S. Supreme Court’s oldest member, said on Friday she is receiving chemotherapy treatment for a recurrence of cancer, the latest in a series of health issues.

In a statement released by the court, Ginsburg said that a periodic scan in February, followed by a biopsy, revealed lesions on her liver. She said she is tolerating the chemotherapy treatment well and that it is yielding positive results.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” she said. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)