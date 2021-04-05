U.S. Supreme Court sides with Google in major copyright dispute with Oracle

April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court handed Alphabet Inc’s Google a major victory on Monday, ruling that its use of Oracle Corp’s software code to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world’s smartphones did not violate federal copyright law.

In a 6-2 decision, the justices overturned a lower court’s ruling that found Google’s inclusion of Oracle’s software code in Android did not constitute a fair use under U.S. copyright law. (Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)