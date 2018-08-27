FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 4:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. judge extends ban of online 3-D printed gun blueprints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday extended a ban on the online distribution of 3-D printed gun blueprints, a win for a group of mainly Democratic-led states that said such a publication would violate their right to regulate firearms and endanger their citizens.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik in Seattle issued the extension of a nationwide injunction, blocking a Texas-based group from disseminating files for printing plastic weapons on the internet. (Reporting by Tina Bellon, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

