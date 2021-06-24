Biden appoints Sandra Thompson as acting housing finance chief

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden appointed Sandra Thompson as acting director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Wednesday, after a Supreme Court ruling expanded presidential powers to make it easier to oust the agency chief.

Thompson has served as deputy director of the FHFA’s Division of Housing Mission and Goals since 2013, the agency said in a statement announcing her appointment.

After Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision, Biden quickly removed agency chief Mark Calabria, who had been appointed by former President Donald Trump.