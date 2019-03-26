U.S. Supreme Court rules for moose-hunter over Alaska park access

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled for the second time in three years in favor of an moose hunter over his challenge to a federal ban on hovercraft on National Park Service land in Alaska in a case involving federal control of public lands.

The court in a unanimous decision handed a victory to hunter John Sturgeon, who park rangers had prevented from riding his hovercraft on a river through a federal preserve to reach remote moose-hunting grounds in the northernmost U.S. state.