Funds News
January 14, 2020 / 3:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Supreme Court tosses lower court ruling that allowed IBM retirement fund suit

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a lower court ruling that allowed a lawsuit to proceed against managers of a retirement fund for IBM Corp employees centering on allegations that officials failed to disclose that IBM’s microelectronics business was over-valued.

The justices sent the case back to the lower court for a further legal analysis. IBM is not a defendant in the lawsuit filed in New York federal court by plaintiffs who were participants in IBM’s retirement plan. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

