Top U.S. court to review scope of Dodd-Frank whistleblower protections
#Market News
June 26, 2017 / 1:42 PM / in 2 months

Top U.S. court to review scope of Dodd-Frank whistleblower protections

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to take up a case that promises broad implications for when corporate insiders who blow the whistle on alleged misconduct can be shielded from retaliation by their employers.

The justices will hear Digital Realty Trust Inc's appeal of a lower court ruling in favor of an executive who the San Francisco-based company fired after he complained internally about alleged misconduct by his supervisor but never reported the matter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The case hinges on the SEC's whistleblower protection rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham)

