June 26, 2018 / 3:39 PM / in an hour

Trump calls Supreme Court travel ban ruling 'a moment of profound vindication'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding his travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries was a victory for Americans and “a moment of profound vindication” for his policy.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a tremendous victory for the American people and the Constitution,” he said in a statement. “This ruling is also a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country.” (Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)

