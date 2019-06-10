U.S. Supreme Court to hear Intel retirement fund dispute

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Intel Corp’s bid to avoid a lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law in making employee retirement plan investments that cost beneficiaries hundreds of millions of dollars.

The justices will take up Intel’s appeal of a lower court ruling that revived the proposed class action lawsuit, initiated by a former employee in 2015, after a judge earlier agreed with the technology company that the litigation was filed too late.