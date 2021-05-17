Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. Supreme Court rejects J&J appeal over Risperdal drug

By Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a bid by Johnson & Johnson to overturn a $70 million jury verdict against the pharmaceutical company for its failure to warn about risks associated with off-label uses of its antipsychotic drug Risperdal.

The court turned away the company’s appeal of a November 2019 ruling by the Superior Court of Pennsylvania that upheld the verdict in favor of a Tennessee man named Adam Yount, who was prescribed the drug at age 4 in 2003. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

