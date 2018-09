WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - An outside lawyer will question President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual assault at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this week, Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday.

Graham, a committee member, told reporters that “outside counsel,” would ask questions for the panel’s Republicans but gave no other details. (Reporting by Richard Cowan Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)