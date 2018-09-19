Judiciary Committee chairman says 'no reason to delay' Ford testimony

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said on Tuesday there is no reason to delay the testimony of Christine Bassley Ford, and an invitation for her to appear before the committee on Monday stands.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) listens during U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Ford, a university professor in California, has accused President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual assault decades ago.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives with Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) for the second day of his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

She has accused Kavanaugh of attacking her and trying to remove her clothing while he was drunk at a suburban Maryland party in 1982 when they were both high school students, allegations Kavanaugh has called “completely false.”

“Dr Ford’s testimony would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events,” Grassley said in a statement.

“Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay.”