September 21, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Senate Republicans to propose Wednesday hearing for Kavanaugh, accuser -CNN

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Senate Republicans are likely to propose moving a committee hearing on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to Wednesday, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the negotiations.

The sources said the woman who accused Kavanaugh of an assault three decades ago, California professor Christine Blasey Ford, would testify first, then Kavanaugh. Republicans are not willing to subpoena any outside witnesses, as Ford requested, CNN reported on Friday. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

