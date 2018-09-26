FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 5:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kavanaugh friend Judge denies allegations -MSNBC

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - An attorney for Mark Judge, who has been named in allegations against Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, denied allegations made by a third accuser on Wednesday, MSNBC reported.

“Mr. Judge vehemently denies Ms. Swetnick’s allegations,” the lawyer said, according to MSNBC. The statement references Julie Swetnick, whose accusation was made public by her lawyer, Michael Avenatti. Kavanaugh has also denied the allegations. (Writing by Susan Heavey)

