FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
September 25, 2018 / 6:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

McConnell says Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh will be confirmed

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he believed President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, will be confirmed to the lifetime position.

“We’re going to be moving forward. I’m confident we’re going to win, confident that he’ll be confirmed in the very near future,” McConnell told reporters at the U.S. Capitol. “I believe he’ll be confirmed, yes.”

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.