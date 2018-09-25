McConnell says Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh will be confirmed

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he believed President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, will be confirmed to the lifetime position.

“We’re going to be moving forward. I’m confident we’re going to win, confident that he’ll be confirmed in the very near future,” McConnell told reporters at the U.S. Capitol. “I believe he’ll be confirmed, yes.”