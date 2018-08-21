FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

U.S. Democrat Schumer says court pick wouldn't say if abortion case rightly decided

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brett Kavanaugh, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, would not say whether he believed the landmark 1973 abortion case Roe v. Wade was correctly decided, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.

Schumer, who met Kavanaugh earlier Tuesday, said Kavanaugh would not give any assurance that either Roe, which legalized abortion, or a later case called Planned Parenthood v. Casey that reaffirmed Roe, were correctly decided. Nor would Kavanaugh say whether he thought the healthcare law passed under former President Barack Obama, the Affordable Care Act, was constitutional, Schumer told reporters. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell Editing by James Dalgleish)

