UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S.President Donald Trump defended his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday against what he said were unsubstantiated statements alleging sexual misconduct, calling him a fine man with an unblemished past.

“Judge Kavanaugh is an outstanding person. I am with him all the way,” Trump said after he arrived in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)