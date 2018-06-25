FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 1:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. top court rejects Nomura and RBS appeal in mortgage-backed securities case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal brought by Nomura Holdings Inc and the Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC seeking to overturn an order requiring them to pay $839 million for making false statements while selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The court left in place a September ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that went against the banks, which had challenged the 2015 award on multiple grounds.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

