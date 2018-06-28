FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
June 28, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Merck appeal over Fosamax suits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear Merck & Co’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling that revived hundreds of lawsuits accusing the company of failing to adequately warn patients of the risks of thigh bone fractures associated with its osteoporosis drug Fosamax.

At issue in the case is whether a pharmaceutical company can be held liable for failing to warn about a health risk associated with its drug when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected the company’s proposal to add a warning label to the medication about the risk.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.