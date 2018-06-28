U.S. Supreme Court to hear Merck appeal over Fosamax suits

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear Merck & Co’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling that revived hundreds of lawsuits accusing the company of failing to adequately warn patients of the risks of thigh bone fractures associated with its osteoporosis drug Fosamax.

At issue in the case is whether a pharmaceutical company can be held liable for failing to warn about a health risk associated with its drug when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected the company’s proposal to add a warning label to the medication about the risk.