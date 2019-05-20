Regulatory News - Americas
U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling against Merck on Fosamax osteoporosis drug

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had revived hundreds of lawsuits accusing Merck & Co of failing to properly warn patients of debilitating thigh-bone fractures as a result of taking its osteoporosis drug Fosamax.

The justices directed the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision allowing the lawsuits to proceed even though federal officials had rebuffed Merck when the company sought to add a warning to Fosamax’s label about the fracture risk.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

