Merck loses bid to revive $200 mln Gilead verdict at U.S. high court

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a defeat to Merck & Co by refusing to hear its appeal of a ruling that it had dishonestly obtained patent rights and could not collect a $200 million verdict against rival drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc in a dispute involving blockbuster hepatitis C drugs.

A jury awarded Merck $200 million in 2016 after finding Gilead’s Hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni infringed two of its patents, but a judge later ruled the patents unenforceable because of a pattern of misconduct by Merck including lying under oath by one of its in-house lawyers.

Merck had urged the Supreme Court to place limits on the doctrine of “unclean hands” that can prevent plaintiffs from winning lawsuits if they acted in bad faith.