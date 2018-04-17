U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Microsoft Corp’s privacy fight with the Justice Department over whether prosecutors can force technology companies to hand over data stored overseas after Congress passed legislation that resolved the dispute.

The justices heard arguments in the high-profile case on Feb. 27, but President Donald Trump on March 22 signed legislation into law that makes clear that U.S. judges can issue warrants for such data while giving companies an avenue to object if the request conflicts with foreign law.