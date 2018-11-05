U.S. Supreme Court ends fight over Obama-era net neutrality rules

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The legal fight over a 2016 lower court ruling upholding Obama-era net neutrality regulations aimed at ensuring a free and open internet - rules that have since been repealed by President Donald Trump’s administration - came to a formal end on Monday, with the U.S. Supreme Court declining to take up the matter.

The Trump administration and internet service providers had asked to justices to wipe away the ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that had temporarily preserved the net neutrality regulations championed by former President Barack Obama. But the justices refused to hear the appeals, leaving the lower court ruling in place. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Will Dunham)