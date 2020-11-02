U.S. Supreme Court rejects NFL, DirecTV appeal in TV package suit

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a bid by the National Football League and AT&T Inc’s DirecTV unit to avoid a proposed class-action antitrust lawsuit that accuses them of overcharging for a popular satellite television package.

The NFL and DirecTV had asked the justices to overturn a lower court’s 2019 ruling that revived the suit filed on behalf of subscribers of “Sunday Ticket,” their package that lets NFL fans watch “out-of-market” games not broadcast in their local television markets for $294 a season. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Will Dunham)