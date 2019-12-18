Financials
December 18, 2019 / 10:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. appeals court voids Obamacare 'individual mandate'

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday that a component of the Obamacare law is unconstitutional but stopped short of declaring that the rest of the landmark 2010 healthcare statute must also be struck down.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on a 2-1 vote that the law’s individual mandate that directed Americans to obtain health insurance - a provision already gutted by Republican-backed legislation passed in Congress - was unlawful.

But the court avoided answering the key question of whether the rest of the law can remain in place, instead sending the case back to a district court judge for further analysis. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Sandra Maler)

