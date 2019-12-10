Financials
December 10, 2019 / 4:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Supreme Court justices lean toward insurers over Obamacare claims

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared sympathetic to claims made by health insurers seeking $12 billion from the federal government under a program set up by the Obamacare law aimed at encouraging them to offer medical coverage to previously uninsured Americans.

The justices heard a one-hour oral argument over a challenge by a group of insurers of a lower court’s ruling that Congress had suspended the government’s obligation to make such payments. The insurers have said that ruling, if allowed to stand, would let the government pull a “bait-and-switch” and withhold money the companies were promised. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley Editing by Bill Berkrot)

