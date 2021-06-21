U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs insurers on Obamacare reimbursements

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by health insurance companies to seek a full reimbursement from the federal government under a provision of the Obamacare law aimed at encouraging them to offer medical coverage to uninsured Americans.

The justices turned away appeals brought by private insurers Maine Community Health Options, Community Health Choice Inc and Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative.