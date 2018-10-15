U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs companies over lead paint liability

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected appeals by three paint manufacturers challenging a California court ruling that held them liable for millions of dollars in damages relating to the use of lead paint decades ago.

The justices left in place the lower court’s 2017 ruling that endorsed a trial judge’s finding that the companies had created a “public nuisance” by concealing dangers posed by lead paint, which can cause brain damage if ingested.

The appeals were brought by: Sherwin-Williams Co; ConAgra, part of parent company Conagra Brands Inc; and NL Industries Inc, which is owned by Valhi Inc. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)