U.S. top court rejects Maryland bid to revive drug price-gouging law

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Maryland’s bid to revive a law aimed at preventing price gouging by pharmaceutical companies, dealing a setback to the power of states to rein in prescription drug costs.

The justices declined to take up Maryland’s appeal of a 2018 federal appeals court ruling that struck down the state’s law, That ruling held that Maryland had regulated wholesale pricing by the companies in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s bar on state-level regulation of interstate commerce.