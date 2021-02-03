Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

U.S. Supreme Court to hear pipeline company's bid to seize New Jersey land

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a bid by a consortium of energy companies seeking to seize land owned by the state of New Jersey to build a $1 billion natural gas pipeline.

The justices agreed to take up an appeal by PennEast Pipeline Company LLC, a joint venture backed by energy companies including Enbridge Inc, of a lower court ruling in favor of New Jersey’s government, which opposed the land seizure.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

