April 30, 2018 / 1:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. top court rejects Constitution Pipeline over New York permit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dealt another setback to a proposed natural gas pipeline running from Pennsylvania to New York, rejecting Constitution Pipeline Co’s bid to challenge New York state’s refusal to issue a needed water permit for the project.

The high court left in place an August 2017 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of the state. Partners in the 125-mile (201-km) pipeline project include Williams Cos Inc, Duke Energy Corp, WGL Holdings Inc and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
