U.S. top court rebuffs state bids to cut Planned Parenthood funds

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dealt a setback to Louisiana and Kansas, turning away their appeals of lower court rulings that blocked their efforts to end public funding to Planned Parenthood, a national women’s healthcare and abortion provider, through the Medicaid program.

The justices’ decision to turn away both states’ appeals leaves intact lower court rulings that prevented them from stripping government healthcare funding from local Planned Parenthood affiliates. The case, which did not challenge the constitutionality of abortion itself, is one of a number of disputes working their way up to the Supreme Court over state-imposed restrictions on abortion.