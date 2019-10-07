Bankruptcy News
U.S. Supreme Court turns away Puerto Rico pension fund dispute

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a dispute over the assets of Puerto Rico’s largest public sector pension fund even as the U.S. Caribbean island territory’s bankruptcy enters a major new phase.

The justices left in place a January 2019 lower court ruling that found that bondholders who own nearly $3 billion of debt issued by Puerto Rico’s Employees Retirement System have a legitimate claim on the pension fund’s assets. The justices refused to hear an appeal by Puerto Rico’s federally created financial oversight board of that ruling. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Additional reporting by Lawrence Hurley)

