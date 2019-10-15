Bonds News
October 15, 2019 / 3:37 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. Supreme Court justices skeptical about voiding Puerto Rico board appointments

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled reluctance to overturn appointments to Puerto Rico’s federally created financial oversight board in a dispute that could disrupt the panel’s restructuring of about $120 billion of the bankrupt U.S. territory’s debt.

The justices are considering an appeal by the board after a lower court ruled that the 2016 appointments of its seven members violated the U.S. Constitution’s so-called appointments clause because they were not confirmed by the Senate. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

