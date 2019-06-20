U.S. Supreme Court to decide legality of Puerto Rico financial board appointments

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to decide whether members of Puerto Rico’s federally created financial oversight board were lawfully appointed in a dispute that could disrupt the panel’s restructuring of about $120 billion of the bankrupt U.S. commonwealth’s debt.

The justices will hear in October an appeal by the board after a lower court ruled in February that the 2016 appointments of its seven members violated the U.S. Constitution because they were not confirmed by the Senate.

Creditors challenging the appointments filed appeals separately, asking the Supreme Court to find that the decisions made by the board are invalid because its members were unlawfully installed. The justices also agreed to hear that part of the dispute. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; editing by Grant McCool)