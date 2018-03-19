U.S. top court will not hear challenge to federal agency power

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider rolling back the wide latitude federal agencies are given to interpret their own regulations in a case that could have bolstered President Donald Trump’s push toward deregulation and curbing agency power.

Over the dissent of conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch, the court turned away an appeal by Garco Construction Inc of a lower court ruling that deferred to the interpretation of officials at Malmstrom Air Force Base, a nuclear weapons facility in Great Falls, Montana, of its contractor policy.

The Spokane, Washington-based company, which had a contract to building housing at the base, objected after officials refused to admit workers with criminal records who a subcontractor had hired for the job.