November 12, 2019 / 2:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Supreme Court will not shield gun maker from Sandy Hook lawsuit

Andrew Chung

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday dealt a blow to the firearms industry, rejecting Remington Arms Co’s bid to escape a lawsuit by families of victims aiming to hold the gun maker liable for its marketing of the assault-style rifle used in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre that killed 20 children and six adults.

The justices turned away Remington’s appeal of a ruling by Connecticut’s top court to let the lawsuit proceed despite a federal law that broadly shields firearms manufacturers from liability when their weapons are used in crimes. The lawsuit will move forward at a time of high passions in the United States over the issue of gun control.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

