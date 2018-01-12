FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 7:53 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Schlumberger fight over patent damages

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a bid by Schlumberger NV, the world’s largest oilfield services provider, to allow companies to recoup profits lost due to patent infringement when patented technology is used overseas.

The case involves a fight over how much rival ION Geophysical Corp must pay for infringing Schlumberger technology that helps search for oil and gas beneath the ocean floor. The justices will hear Schlumberger’s appeal of a lower court ruling that barred it from recovering more than $93 million stemming from foreign contracts the company said it lost as a result of the infringement.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

