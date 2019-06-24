Basic Materials
June 24, 2019 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump steel tariffs

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a challenge to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported steel brought by an industry group that argued that a key part of the law under which he imposed the duties violates the U.S. Constitution.

The justices declined to hear the American Institute for International Steel’s appeal of a March ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade that rejected the group’s lawsuit. The institute is a pro-free trade group that represents steel importers and users of imported steel.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
