June 10, 2019

U.S. Supreme Court to hear BP unit's dispute over Montana Superfund site

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to a hear a bid by a unit of British oil major BP to avoid a lawsuit by private landowners in Montana seeking to force the company to pay for a more extensive cleanup of a Superfund hazardous waste site than what federal environmental officials had ordered.

The justices took up Atlantic Richfield Co’s appeal of a lower court ruling allowing a lawsuit by a group of property owners within the sprawling site of its former Anaconda copper smelter in western Montana to proceed to trial. Atlantic Richfield already has spent $470 million on soil and ground water restoration at the site ordered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

