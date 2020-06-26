Healthcare
June 26

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Texas vote-by-mail expansion

Jan Wolfe

June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday sided with Republican state officials in Texas and refused to allow broader mail-in voting in the state, leaving in place a lower court ruling blocking the expansion sought by Democrats amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The justices let stand the ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that halted a federal judge’s earlier decision to permit any voter concerned about the threat of coronavirus infection to cast a ballot by mail. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, fought the expansion of mail-in voting. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Will Dunham)

