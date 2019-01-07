U.S. top court declines to weigh in on Trinity government fraud dispute

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether to restore a $663.4 million judgment against Trinity Industries Inc in a lawsuit alleging it failed to tell a highway agency about changes made to a guardrail system that raised safety concerns.

The justices turned down an appeal of a 2017 decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturning a 2014 verdict by a federal jury in Texas that found Trinity had defrauded the government. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)